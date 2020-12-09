Man wanted for shooting rifle on McCormick Place Metra platform, FBI says

CHICAGO -- The FBI and Metra police are searching for a man who allegedly fired a rifle on a train platform last week at McCormick Place.
Videos released Wednesday by the FBI shows a man remove a collapsible rifle from a backpack and fire one round at the Metra station, near Lake Shore Drive and 23rd Street, according to the FBI.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened about 10 a.m. Dec. 1, the FBI said in a statement.
The man had short-cropped hair and a receding hairline, and should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.
The FBI asked anyone with tips to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also call Metra police at 312-322-2800.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
