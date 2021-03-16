Person fatally struck by UP-N Metra train in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train in Evanston Tuesday.
The person was hit by an out-of-service train traveling just before 3 p.m. near the Davis Street station, according to Metra spokesman Michael Gillis.
The train was not scheduled to make a stop there.
Service has resumed in both directions at reduced speeds through the area in Evanston.
Evanston police said nearby streets are not impacted at this time.
Metra police is investigating.
