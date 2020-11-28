Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan does not appear to have votes to retain role, BGA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support as anDavid Greising with the Better Government Association joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about what Madigan's future might look like.Madigan needs 60 of the 73 members of the Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives to retain his job as speaker, which he's held for more than 30 years, Greising said.He added it does not appear Madigan will have those votes.More than 18 people have said publicly that what has been said about Madigan in the ComEd investigation is unethical, and they can't stand with him because of it, even though Madigan hasn't been charged himself, Greising said.When some of the charges came out, an ethics commission was formed in the legislature, but they've met a few times and have not said much since then, Greising said.The BGA has outlined some ways it believes Illinois can end corruption in state government, involving lobbying, conflicts of interest and legislative oversight.Visitfor more information.