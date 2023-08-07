Tim Mapes, who served as former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's chief of staff, goes on trial starting Monday.

Jury selection begins in trial of former Mike Madigan chief of staff Tim Mapes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Mike Madigan's former chief of staff, Tim Mapes.

Mapes is charged with perjury and obstruction of justice, for his alleged attempt to block the federal criminal investigation of former speaker Madigan.

Mapes has also served as executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

What this case may come down to is whether jurors believe that Tim Mapes lied to the grand jury or whether they believe what the defense claims was a hazy memory.

Mapes was part of Mike Madigan's tight inner circle. Prosecutors had offered him immunity for his testimony as they pursued allegations against Madigan in the ComEd corruption case.

Back in 2021, Mapes testified before the federal grand jury and was asked more than 650 questions. Prosecutor said he committed perjury by lying in seven of his answers.

Mapes is also accused of obstruction of justice. He has denied the allegations.

Prosecutors were asking Mapes about conversations between Madigan and lobbyist Michael McClain, a long-time friend of Madigan's.

McClain was one of four defendants convicted earlier this year in the ComEd racketeering trial.

Madigan's racketeering trial is slated to begin in April 2024.

At the heart of this trial is whether Mapes lied about being privy to conversations between Madigan and McClain, or whether he knew what kind of work McClain was doing for Madigan between 2017 and 2019.

This trial was slated to last three weeks, but Monday morning attorneys indicated there will be fewer witnesses than originally planned and so it may not last that long.

Opening statements will begin Tuesday.