New video shows suspect in Michigan City bank robbery, police say

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Michigan City, Indiana are hoping a new video and a picture will help them find a bank robbery suspect.The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Horizon Bank on Franklin Street back on Sept. 30, police said.It happened about 10:30 a.m. at the bank, located at 515 Franklin St., according to Michigan City police.Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221, extension 1077, or at apainter@emichigancity.com.The Michigan City Police Department can also be contacted via Facebook Messenger, through a crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME.Those who submit information could possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office.