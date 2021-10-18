New video shows suspect in Michigan City bank robbery, police say

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Michigan City, Indiana are hoping a new video and a picture will help them find a bank robbery suspect.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Horizon Bank on Franklin Street back on Sept. 30, police said.
It happened about 10:30 a.m. at the bank, located at 515 Franklin St., according to Michigan City police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221, extension 1077, or at apainter@emichigancity.com.
The Michigan City Police Department can also be contacted via Facebook Messenger, through a crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME.
Those who submit information could possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office.
