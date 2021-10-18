bank robbery

New video shows suspect in Michigan City bank robbery, police say

Michigan City police did not say how much money the suspect stole
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in Michigan City, Indiana are hoping a new video and a picture will help them find a bank robbery suspect.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Horizon Bank on Franklin Street back on Sept. 30, police said.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. at the bank, located at 515 Franklin St., according to Michigan City police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221, extension 1077, or at apainter@emichigancity.com.

The Michigan City Police Department can also be contacted via Facebook Messenger, through a crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488 or the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME.

Those who submit information could possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office.
