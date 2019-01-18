Midlothian police release name of officer who shot Jemel Roberson

Midlothian police released the name of the officer who fatally shot Jemel Roberson, a 26-year-old security guard at a Robbins bar, in November.

The officer's name is Ian Covey.

Midlothian police released Covey's name just one day after an ABC7 Eyewitness News exclusive interview with Roberson's mother, in which she called for his name to be released.

"The officer who killed him should be brought to justice," Beatrice Roberson said during an interview in her Chicago apartment. "His name should be released. He should go to jail."
Her son, Jemel Roberson, was working as an armed security guard at a Robbins bar in November when a shooting broke out. Illinois State Police said Roberson was holding the shooter down when a responding Midlothian officer shot him after ordering Roberson to put his gun down. Midlothian's Police chief has called the incident "friendly fire."
RELATED: 'This was homicidal policing': Controversy grows after Midlothian cop shoots security guard Jemel Roberson

Beatrice Roberson also filed a lawsuit against Covey and the village of Midlothian on Friday.
