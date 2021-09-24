Midlothian police investigating after woman shot, killed; partner taken into custody

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Midlothian are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Wednesday.Police responded to the 14000 block of Homan Avenue around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside an apartment.Multiple agencies, including the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force, as well as the Cook County Sheriff's Office, responded to help process the scene and look for leads.Police took the victim's partner into custody early Friday morning, according to officials.The woman has been identified as Loranisha Lane, according to the medical examiner.The name of her partner has not yet been released.Police said there is no threat to the public.