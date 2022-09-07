Midway Airport maintenance vehicle catches fire just off runway

An airport maintenance vehicle burst into flames just off a runway at Midway International Airport on Chicago's Southwest Side Tuesday.

Officials said the truck driven by an electrician was near a non-active runway.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 5 p.m. capturing fire crews spraying down the burning vehicle with foam.

Despite the dramatic video, there are no reports of injuries and there was no impact to flight operations.