Brighton Park residents to protest proposed tent 'base camp' location for Chicago migrants

Brighton Park residents will protest a possible tent base camp location for migrants in Chicago on Thursday.

Chicago protest will take place at proposed location at 38th, California

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, residents will protest a so-called migrant "base camp" expected to be built on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Those living in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood plan to loudly voice their opposition to a proposed migrant tent base camp location during a protest at 9 a.m.

The privately owned and vacant lot is at 38th Street and California Avenue, and over 1,000 migrants could be moved there as part of the mayor's plan to get migrants off police station floors.

This isn't the first time there has been fierce opposition to the city's desire to build winterized base camps in different parts of Chicago.

Just last month, residents living in Morgan Park, on the city's Far South Side, bluntly shared their feelings about a possible tent location in their community, at 115th and Halsted streets.

Thursday's protest is going to happen at the proposed tent site location.