Alderman visiting Mexican border says disaster declaration needed to better help Chicago migrants

A delegation of city officials has arrived in Texas for a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border amid the ongoing migrant crisis.

How many migrants are in Chicago? 11K currently in shelters, 3,600 awaiting placement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago delegation is in Texas, considering new ways to handle Chicago's migrant crisis.

The delegation of Chicago leaders is hoping this trip to the U.S.-Mexico border will provide more insight into how to deal with the growing migrant crisis at home.

Three Chicago aldermen and the city's deputy mayor managing the new arrivals in Chicago are visiting multiple cities across Texas, including El Paso, San Antonio, McAllen and Brownsville.

Among their first stops were shelters in El Paso run by nonprofits to help better establish connections between organizations in the Lone Star State and in the Windy City.

But, even on their first day to the southern border, these city leaders are saying it is obvious that more help from the federal government is absolutely crucial.

SEE ALSO: Delegation of Chicago leaders heading to southern border this week without Mayor Brandon Johnson

"We've done everything we could, and now it's time for the federal government to declare Chicago a federal disaster zone, with that comes millions of dollars that will be used to house, used to provide wrap-around services and not for profits can step in and work beside the city," 6th Ward Alderman Will Hall said.

Alderman Hall also said word is getting out to migrants crossing into the U.S. that Chicago is overcrowded and getting colder.

Right now, there are 11,000 migrants in city shelters and 3,600 others awaiting placement.

The city delegation will spend another day with federal and nonprofit leaders before heading to San Antonio, where at least two flights of migrants are reportedly departing for Chicago each day.