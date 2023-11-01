Brighton Park residents file suit in effort to stop plans to build base camp for migrants in Chicago

Several Brighton Park, Chicago residents have filed suit in an effort to stop plans to build a migrant base camp in the neighborhood.

Migrant crisis Chicago: With thousands spilling onto sidewalks, city leaders say winterized tents are absolute last resort

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed to stop plans to build a migrant tent camp in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

According to the lawsuit, the plans don't meet zoning requirements.

And it claims the land may be toxic, posing a danger to anyone living there.

Last week, residents both revolted against and boisterously accepted the city's plan to place a massive winterized base camp for migrants in the Southwest Side community.

With thousands of asylum seekers spilling onto sidewalks outside police stations, city leaders say winterized tents are an absolute last resort.

"If we want 4,000 people to be indoors before winter, we need to do this," said Beatriz Ponce de Leon, deputy mayor of immigrant and refugee rights.

Chicago officials did not immediately return a request for comment.

Chicago City Council on Wednesday was expected to vote on purchasing land at 115th and Halsted streets in Morgan Park to turn it into a migrant base camp.

The issue of Chicago remaining a sanctuary city is set for a special City Council meeting Thursday.