Chicago City Council to take up sanctuary city referendum Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City Council is expected to debate Chicago's status as a sanctuary city at Thursday's meeting.

The meeting comes as Mayor Brandon Johnson responds to news about how the city spent on their canceled migrant camp.

This could be the last City Council meeting of the year. On the agenda Thursday is a referendum about Chicago's status as a sanctuary city.

Three aldermen are calling for a meeting to debate the referendum question, giving voters a chance to determine if Chicago should keep it's designation as a sanctuary city.

In order for a referendum to be added to next March's ballot, the council will need to approve this plan Wednesday.

This attempt comes as tens of thousands of migrants sent from the border came to Chicago with no plan from the city on where to house them.

The city spent close to a million dollars to set up a tent base camp in Brighton Park, but after testing was done on the soil, it was deemed unsafe to live there.

"They knew as they were building this shelter before the environmental report came in that it was possible that the environmental report wouldn't allow the completion of the shelter," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said. "They understood that and they were willing to take that liability through the state's contract."

Speaking after Wednesday's council meeting, Mayor Johnson said the city is moving forward with other locations.

Thursday's City Council meeting begins at 10 a.m. at City Hall.