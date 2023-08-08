Opening statements could start Tuesday in trial of former Michael Madigan chief of staff

Tim Mapes, who served as former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's chief of staff, is on trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Opening statements could begin Tuesday, as jury selection continues in the trial of one of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's closest confidants.

Madigan's ex-chief of staff, Tim Mapes, is accused of lying to a federal grand jury to protect Madigan.

Jury selection began Monday with a pool of 50 perspective jurors at the Dirksen Federal Building. On Tuesday, the judge added 15 more potential jurors to the pool.

Each one is being questioned individually. Once the jury is picked, opening statements can begin.

All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

The jurors will eventually have to decide whether or not Mapes lied to the grand jury or if his memory was a little hazy.

The 68-year-old Mapes served as former House Speaker Madigan's right-hand until he was fired in 2018 in a sexual harassment investigation.

He also served as executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

What 'ComEd Four' trial guilty verdicts mean for Mike Madigan bribery, racketeering trial

He is charged with lying to a grand jury in 2021 as part of an investigation into Madigan and the ComEd bribery case.

Prosecutors had offered him immunity for his testimony as they pursued allegations against Madigan in the case.

Mapes was asked 650 questions, and is accused of lying when he responded to six of them.

Those questions centered around what Mapes knew about interactions between Madigan and lobbyist Michael McClain. Mapes repeatedly said he didn't remember.

A hazy memory is now part of his defense, which his attorney said is not a crime. Prosecutors allege Mapes was lying to cover for Madigan.

Mapes' trial was slated to last three weeks, but Monday morning attorneys indicated there will be fewer witnesses than originally planned, so it may not last that long.

Madigan goes on trial next April in a racketeering case.