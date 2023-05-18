Chicago police are investigating a crash in the city's West Town neighborhood that may be linked to a carjacking and several armed robberies.

West Town crash may be linked to early morning carjacking, armed robberies in Bucktown, Logan Square

Sources told ABC7 a female suspect was taken into custody after crashing a Jeep into a building near Milwaukee and Elston in Noble Square, and trying to run away from police.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sources said the suspect was arrested following a string of armed robberies and carjacking attempts on the city's Northwest Side.

While police haven't given information on those cases, the arrest came following three overnight robberies in the same area.

The first happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 2400-block of West Cortland, when police said a 56-year-old man was attacked by three male suspects who jumped out of a blue sedan and stole his belongings. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Less than 30 minutes later, police said a 63-year-old man was robbed in the 2300-block of West Fullerton. Five minutes later, a 29-year-old woman was robbed in the 2200-block of California.

There is no word of any more arrests. Charges for the suspect in custody are pending.

