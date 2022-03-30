festival

Milwaukee Summerfest 2022 lineup announced; headliners include Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Milwaukee Summerfest (FILE)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WLS) -- Milwaukee's Summerfest has announced its 2022 lineup and headliners.

The annual music celebration will be held on three consecutive weekends: June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9. This is the first time the festival is back on its normal weekends since 2019.


More than 100 musical acts are slated to perform across eleven stages. Headliners include Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Backstreet boys and Wu-Tang Clan.

Organizers of Milwaukee's are also planning to scale back COVID-19 precautions this year. Festival organizers say guests won't need to wear masks, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds this year.


For the full lineup and to buy tickets, visit the Summerfest website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
