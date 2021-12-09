missing woman

US Coast Guard searching for Chicago woman missing after snorkeling off coast of Puerto Rico

Joanna Revis missing: Officials say she was near shoreline of Punta Arenas in Vieques, Puerto Rico
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is missing after going snorkeling off the coast of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.

Joanna Revis, 38, was last seen snorkeling near the shoreline of Punta Arenas in Vieques, Puerto Rico about 1 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

She was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and black shorts.

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer reported the incident to the Coast Guard about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and San Juan-based officials deployed helicopters and a patrol boat to search through the night and into the morning for the woman.

Other emergency agencies are also helping in the search.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Coast Guard Sector San Juan Command Center at 787-289-2041.

