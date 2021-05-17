investigation

Mother, 4-year-old daughter missing from Valparaiso: Porter County Sheriff

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Jessica Allison, 22, and Aislin Grace Allison, 4, were last heard from on Friday, according to a statement by Porter County police.

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- The Porter County Sheriff's Office said last Friday that it began a missing persons investigation for a Valparaiso mother and daughter.

Jessica Allison, 22, and Aislin Grace Allison, 4, were last heard from a video call with Allison's husband around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a statement by Porter County police. The husband is an over the road truck driver and was out of state at the time of the call, the statement said.

The family of the two missing individuals is concerned, the statement said.

If anyone has seen either of the individuals or know their whereabouts, contact Porter County Central Communications at 219-477-3170 or 911.

The incident is still under investigation and no additional information is available at the moment.
