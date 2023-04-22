Try this money-saving flight hack when booking your next trip

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, April 22, 2023 4:51PM
Try this money-saving flight-hack after booking your your next trip.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may have already booked those summer flights but did you know there is a flight hack that can save you potentially hundreds of dollars?

Here's a quick flight hack tip -now that most airlines have done away with those change fees.

There is a way to get flight credits which essentially means getting your money back, after you book your travel.

Here's what to do:

  • Head back to the airline app about a few weeks or even a month after booking a flight.
  • Check to see if the flight price,for the exact same flight time has gone down.
  • Do this by hitting the option to "change your flight" and then choose the exact same flight time.
  • If the price is lower, you can rebook the same flight on your app and you'll get a flight credit for the price difference.
  • There are also third party apps that monitor flight changes.
