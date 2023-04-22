Try this money-saving flight-hack after booking your your next trip.

Try this money-saving flight hack when booking your next trip

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may have already booked those summer flights but did you know there is a flight hack that can save you potentially hundreds of dollars?

Here's a quick flight hack tip -now that most airlines have done away with those change fees.

There is a way to get flight credits which essentially means getting your money back, after you book your travel.

Here's what to do:

Head back to the airline app about a few weeks or even a month after booking a flight.

Check to see if the flight price,for the exact same flight time has gone down.

Do this by hitting the option to "change your flight" and then choose the exact same flight time.

If the price is lower, you can rebook the same flight on your app and you'll get a flight credit for the price difference.

There are also third party apps that monitor flight changes.