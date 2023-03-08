Woman, 3 children critically injured in Montclare fire: Chicago police

A woman and three children were critically injured in a Montclare house fire on North Rutherford Avenue, Chicago police said.

CFD said injured children, woman taken to local hospitals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and three children were critically injured in a house fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. in the 2500-block of North Rutherford Avenue, Chicago police said.

Firefighters rescued a 34-year-old woman, two young girls, ages 2 and 7, and a 7-year-old boy, who all suffered smoke inhalation.

An adult and two children were taken to Stroger Hospital.

Another child was transported to Community First hospital, Chicago fire officials said.

A neighbor said he heard a loud bang and looked out to see the home fully engulfed in flames. That's when he called for help.

"I know there's three children in the house and a mother," John M. said.

The damage left on the home was visible early Wednesday morning.

Fire inspectors are now moving in to determine a cause of the fire.