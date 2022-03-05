Midlothian shooting: Chicago man charged in Lynwood woman's murder outside bar Halloween weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11187645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were shot, one fatally, outside a Midlothian bar early Sunday morning.

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Midlothian police said Friday they have arrested the suspect in a double shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead and another woman injured over Halloween weekend.Morgan Brown, 19, of Lynwood, was killed and another woman was injured in a shooting outside SVN Bar just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 31, police said.Midlothian police said Friday that 25-year-old Jamil Hayes, of Chicago, was taken into custody by the FBI Fugitive Task Force and Midlothian detectives.Hayes was transported to the Midlothian Police Department, where he was processed and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.The FBI had offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to Hayes' arrest. Brown's family also offered up their own reward of $5,000. Her father addressed the media at a press conference alongside authorities in January."Morgan was a beautiful, happy and easygoing woman," David Brown said. "She had recently graduated from cosmetology school and was beginning her life dream as a hair stylist/entrepreneur. A parent's worst nightmare is to have to bury their child. We lost our daughter and her sister lost her best friend. We are reliving this nightmare every day."