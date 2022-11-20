WATCH LIVE

Morton Arboretum Illumination: Tree lights open for 2022 holiday season in Lisle

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, November 20, 2022 12:02AM
It's a spectacular experience with brand new colorful light features to enjoy this year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum just opened for the season!

It's a spectacular experience with brand new colorful light features to enjoy this year. This is the 10th anniversary of Illumination.

Tari Marshall from the Morton Arboretum joined ABC7 to share more about what to expect.

Marshall discussed how the event has changed over the years, including what is new this year.

She also provided advice for people who are attending, since it's an outdoor event that goes on rain or snow.

