Missing Crystal Lake boy: Mother of 5-year-old Andrew 'AJ' Freund inside police station, sources say

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- The mother of missing Crystal Lake 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund is inside the Crystal Lake police station, sources told ABC7 Wednesday morning.Joann Cunningham's attorney was seen leaving the police station and had no comment. The McHenry County state's attorney was also seen leaving the police station and said new information would be released Wednesday.Crystal Lake police and the FBI have been investigating Freund's disappearance since his family said he was last seen last Wednesday night.On Tuesday, Crystal Lake police said officers have been called to the home 17 times since the child was born five years ago. The Crystal Lake Police Department released reports detailing what they call "unacceptable" living conditions along with alleged drug abuse and concerns the Department of Children and Family Services had for the children's welfare.DCFS last had contact with the family in December of last yearPolice also released the family's first 911 call that sent local, state and federal authorities on a massive search for AJ Freund.: "And when was the last time you'd seen him?": "Last night. Uh, probably about 9:30, when he went to bed.""Do you know where he might have went?""No. Um, we've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park. Um, local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats.""I spoke with the assistant principal over at the school and where the park is and they haven't seen him or any other child," Freund added. "I have no idea where he would be."The search for AJ has shifted to the nearby Sternes Woods and Veteran Acres Park, where sources said sonar technicians were called to check out the waters looking for signs of the boy.AJ has short, blonde hair and is approximately three-foot-five, weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.Anyone with information about the child's location is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).