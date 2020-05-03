Purpose Over Pain partners with local flower shop to help grieving Chicago gun violence victims' moms heal this Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For mothers of violence victims, this time of year can be especially hard but one group is reaching out, all while following social distancing guidelines.
A simple bouquet of flowers is helping Elizabeth Bolden push through her pain.
"Wonderful. Wonderful, it really made my day," she said.
Bolden said it's been nearly three years since her son John Bolden was gunned down. She remembers him as a father of four, a husband and a Navy veteran who became yet another victim of Chicago gun violence.
"You still have that pain there, you just have to live with it," she said.
Purpose Over Pain is helping dozens of families grieve, even in the age of COVID-19.
"We have been meeting on the Phone weekly," Bolden said.
The group co-founder, Pamela Bosley, is no stranger to gun violence. Her 18-year-old son Terrell Bosley was shot and killed in 2006.
She said these stories are being drowned out by the headline-consuming pandemic.
"No one's talking about the Chicago violence and moms losing their children," Bosley said.
Bosley said at the latest virtual gathering, she could see emotions intensifying as Mother's Day drawing near.
"This last week was horrible for moms. You could hear it in their voices, feeling isolated," she said.
Normally Purpose Over Pain brings families together this time of year, but social distancing rules make that impossible.
But comfort is still on its way.
In partnership with Southside Blooms flower shop, the organization plans to send something bright and beautiful to 77 Chicago moms on the south and west sides.
