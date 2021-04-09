dui crash

Des Plaines man, 25, charged in triple fatal Mount Prospect crash, suspected of DUI

Francisco Rodriguez, Georgina Gomez, Francisco Perez killed instantly in crash
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Charges filed in Mount Prospect crash that killed family on way to church

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A 25-year-old Des Plaines man is facing several charges in a crash that killed three people last month in Mount Prospect.

Garrett Kowalski is charged with reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said Kowalski was under the influence when he crashed his car into a Honda Accord at Rand and Mount Prospect roads on March 7.

Francisco Rodriguez, Georgina Gomez and Francisco Perez were killed in that crash. The tight-knit Des Plaines family was running routine Sunday morning errands when they were tragically killed before making it to church.

The family is survived by their eldest daughter, who is now trying to raise money so she can bury her parents and brother in Mexico.

Kowalski was arrested Thursday.

He ran the red light at Wolf Road and continued on Rand until he drove into the intersection of Mount Prospect Road, running the red light again and hitting the family's car, killing them instantly, police said.

Kowalski was driving about 108 mph at the time of the crash, police said.

He's due in bond court Friday afternoon.
