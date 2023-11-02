Fed up downtown residents push for camera tickets for loud mufflers in proposed ordinance

A group of downtown Chicago residents are working with their alderman to pass an ordinance for cameras targeting cars with overly loud mufflers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For some car owners, the sound of a loud muffler is a point of pride for the power of their engines. For others, however, it's a nuisance.

"I've been woken up several times by the motorcycles and the modified mufflers on cars," said Deborah Gershbein of the Streeterville Organization of Active Residents. "And I know many residents have as well."

Tired of the noise along Lake Shore Drive and elsewhere in the downtown area, a group of Streeterville residents have been working with downtown aldermen to pass an ordinance that would deploy automated cameras to ticket drivers with loud mufflers.

"It's a problem throughout the city. It's not just Lake Shore, it's Michigan Avenue, it's the side streets, it's Wacker Drive, it's Grand Avenue, it's Ohio, they race everywhere," Gershbein said.

The devices, which are similar to red light cameras, would be attached to light poles. They would have microphones that would detect the loudness of the mufflers. First-time violators would get a warning in the mail before they are ticketed.

Cameras for the pilot program would initially be limited to the downtown area bound by North Avenue, Ashland Avenue, I-55 and Lake Michigan.

However, opponents are pointing to New York City, where these cameras are already in use, and where they say some vehicles are unfairly targeted.

"Automated sound enforcement systems unfairly target motorcycles due to the unique sound signature properties that motorcycles have," said Josh Witkowski, a lobbyist on behalf of motorcyclist rights with Abate of Illinois.

Witkowski added that there are already laws in place that prohibit drivers from modifying their mufflers to make them louder, and that it's likely to lower income people who are unable to repair their vehicles that would pay the price.

"All you have to do is enforce the existing state law. There is no need for an automated system that is going to make the pockets of some contractor very rich," Witkowski said.

This is not yet a done deal. The proposed ordinance is still under legal review, and a public hearing will also be required before it can go into effect.