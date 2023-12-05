The family of Murod Kurdi is seeking criminal charges against Leanne Cusack after she was cited for speeding in a deadly Oak Lawn, IL car crash.

Driver who fatally struck pedestrian in Oak Lawn cited for speeding, not facing criminal charges

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- It has been six months since a man was hit and killed by a car right outside his home in Oak Lawn.

On Tuesday, the driver responsible has been cited for speeding. But, that driver is not charged with causing his death. The judge says she will need to pay a fine, and perform community service.

At the courthouse in Bridgeview, people who knew the victim have been pushing for criminal charges to be filed.

The family and friends of Murod Kurdi came to the Cook County courthouse, still demanding justice, although a judge only requires the driver responsible for hitting and killing him to pay a fine, do community service and attend traffic school.

"I believe justice was not done," said Fadia Muhamad, the victim's mother.

Kurdi died after being struck by a vehicle driven by Leanne Cusack, who has only been given a traffic citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The 28-year-old was struck on June 5 after getting out of his SUV in front of his home in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Security camera footage from his home captured the incident, and a 25-second clip was played in court.

Despite the pleas by the victim's family, Cusack was not criminally charged. However, investigators said, she admitted to a responding police officer that she had two drinks before the incident and was taking on her cellphone. Cusack refused to take a breathalyzer.

Illinois State Police investigators said officers lacked probable cause to charge Cusack with DUI.

In court on Tuesday, the woman's attorney expressed his condolences to Kurdi's family, while saying his client cooperated fully with police.