Naperville robbery: FBI releases suspect photos after BMO Harris bank robbed

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Naperville.

They released photos of the male suspects, but their faces are completely covered.

Investigators said the pair pulled out guns, and demanded money at a BMO Harris bank, located at 320 West Diehl Road.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was hurt, and they took off in a car.

One suspect was described as about 6-feet tall, and the other was shorter than that. One had an athletic to thin build, while the other had a medium build.

One was wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black pants and white shoes, and the other was wearing a black hoodie, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.