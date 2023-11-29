Emergency crews respond to fire, evacuate residents at Naperville independent living apartments

Residents of an independent living center in the west suburbs were evacuated by emergency crews after a fire broke out at one of the apartments, officials said.

There was a large response in the 1100 block of Iroquois Drive in Naperville from emergency personnel, firefighters, police and paramedics from Naperville and surrounding towns.

The apartment complex houses a number of people with disabilities who have limited mobility. There are multiple wheelchair-bound people who live there.

The Naperville Fire Department chief told ABC7 the first alarm came around 2 p.m. There was smoke coming from the second floor of the end of the building.

Officials immediately called a box alarm for both fire and ambulance. They did help rescue one person from a second-floor unit.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it when they arrived.

"Fire crews are still wrapping up all of their equipment," Naperville Fire Department Chief Mark Puknaitis said. "Iroquois Drive remains closed as they continue to move out of here. Six residents have been displaced temporarily because of this fire."

No serious injuries were reported, officials said. While there were around a dozen ambulances on the scene, no one initially needed to be transported to a hospital.

The fire department has not yet determined the exact cause of the fire, but they believe it started on the second floor.

Officials hope to find other units in the building to temporarily accommodate the displaced residents.