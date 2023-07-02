The 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race took off Saturday, but the XFinity Series was rescheduled for Sunday morning due to Chicago weather.

Man in custody after driving unauthorized vehicle on NASCAR race track, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was taken into custody after he drove a vehicle onto the NASCAR track in downtown Chicago on Saturday evening, police said.

It happened just after 9 p.m. NASCAR had already postponed the remainder of its Saturday afternoon race until Sunday morning due to storms in the Chicago area.

Police said a 46-year-old man drove an unauthorized vehicle through a barrier and onto the track, which was not being used at the time.

Charges are pending. Police did not immediately provide further information.

