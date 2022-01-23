National Pie Day: Here are the official state pies for Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday is National Pie Day!Every state is known for or has an official pie.The ABC7 Chicago weekend team had a little bake-off on Saturday morning.So, what are the official pies for Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan?Pumpkin pie is the official state pie for Illinois.Wisconsin is known to turn out some of the best cranberry pie. Cranberries are the official fruit of the state.Michigan is known for cherry pie, as that state produces the most cherries in the country.