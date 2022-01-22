Motor Row District Brewery mixes up beer and wine hybrids for new experience

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Duneyrr Brewery in the Motor Row District provides a unique tasting experience by combining methods of wine, beer and cider making.
Tyler Davis is the owner and head brewer of the South Loop business and said part of their project is to co-ferment and use local ingredients for its products.
Davis said the combinations can taste like both beer and wine depending on their ingredients. The brewery has a sister brand that takes care of the more traditional products. Still, that brand uses unique ingredients, Davis said.
"It's a lot going on," Davis said. "Wine is being produced and made at the same time as the beer."
Duneyrr is located on Chicago's North Michigan Avenue.
