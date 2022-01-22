brewery

Motor Row District Brewery mixes up beer and wine hybrids for new experience

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Brewery mixes up beer and wine hybrids for new experience

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Duneyrr Brewery in the Motor Row District provides a unique tasting experience by combining methods of wine, beer and cider making.

Tyler Davis is the owner and head brewer of the South Loop business and said part of their project is to co-ferment and use local ingredients for its products.

Davis said the combinations can taste like both beer and wine depending on their ingredients. The brewery has a sister brand that takes care of the more traditional products. Still, that brand uses unique ingredients, Davis said.

"It's a lot going on," Davis said. "Wine is being produced and made at the same time as the beer."

Duneyrr is located on Chicago's North Michigan Avenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoloopsouth loopbreweryfoodwinebeerrestaurantsalcohol
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREWERY
'Blonde Betty' beer honors Betty White in small WI town
Supply chain issues impact breweries amid can shortage
Meet 'Christmas Again' star this weekend at Chicago brewery
Go Brewing bringing non-alcoholic, low alcohol beer to Naperville
TOP STORIES
Chicago police coming down hard on retail theft rings
Conjoined twins separated after 10 hour surgery
New initiative will help people who travel to Illinois for abortions
NCAA criticized for changing policy on transgender athletes
Booster shots needed against omicron, CDC studies show
Rebuild Illinois investigation reveals deep ties to ex-House speaker
Here are some money-saving tips for teens and students
Show More
Organizers hold Oak Lawn meeting to combat gun violence against kids
ISP arrests several people after drag race, high-speed chase
Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, 1 still on the loose, police say
Chicago Weather: Morning flurries, cold Saturday
Brighton Park drive-by shooting kills 1, police say
More TOP STORIES News