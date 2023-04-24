National Youth Violence Prevention Week: Anti-violence program kicks off at Englewood school

Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students took part in an anti-violence program Monday at Englewood STEM High School.

At least four children shot in Chicago last weekend, including one as young as 3.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As part of National Youth Violence Prevention Week, hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students took part in an anti-violence program Monday at Englewood Stem High School.

Just this weekend at least four children in Chicago were shot, including one as young as 3.

"This is not the norm. No way our kids supposed to be dying like this," activist Shawn Childs said. "We are in a state of emergency and Chicago has to step up."

As part of the National Youth Violence Prevention Week, a number of groups are urging the community to step up. Project Outreach Prevention, or POP, is kicking off the Peace, Unity and Love tour.

The outreach is designed to challenge students, school officials and community leaders to teach them effective methods of preventing violence, particularly in schools.

"We have to pray for our young people. We have to show them love. They may not have a solid foundation at home," said Elder Calvin Brown, Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ.

Christian hip hop artist Michael Watson speaks from experience when he offers kids alternatives to violence.

"I was a victim of gun violence, shot nine times and left for dead," Watson said.

According to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine, firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in this country. The numbers are on the rise, especially in the Chicago area. The goal of youth violence prevention week is to reverse that trend.