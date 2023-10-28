Chicago police are investigating after a woman was wounded in a shooting on a cruise ship at Navy Pier Saturday.

Woman, 31, wounded in shooting on Navy Pier cruise ship: Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting as she was leaving a cruise ship just after midnight Saturday at Navy Pier, according to Chicago police.

Police said a man got into an argument with another woman on the ship and was escorted off by security.

The man returned moments later and fired multiple shots at the ship, striking the 31-year-old woman in the knee, police said. She was then rushed to Northwestern Hospital.

It's not yet clear whether the woman who was shot is the person he was arguing with.

People on board described what they heard.

"As we were leaving we heard probably four or five different gunshots," said Brendan Bowler. "We didn't see anything else unfortunately."

"We just heard a couple of pops and next thing you know we had to call it in and put people inside," said Eric Robinson.

Chicago police said no one is in custody bud said there is no active threat to the community.

This shooting comes as Navy Pier gears up for a busy weekend...with Halloween on the horizon.

There are over a dozen events planned at Navy Pier Saturday, including Harry Caray's Halloween Costume Contest, Slightly Spooky Saturday and Amazing Chicago's Haunted House and Garden of Decay.

We reached out to a Navy Pier spokesperson for comment.