Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction

Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal car crash are going up for auction.In 1955, Dean was driving his new Porsche 550 Spyder in Salinas, California when it collided with a 1950 Ford Tudor.The son of a lawyer who was involved in an insurance case related to the crash brought the photos forward.RR auction says there are about 30 photos and they expect them to bring in $20,000.The wrecked Porsche went on a national tour as a highway safety exhibit, but it went missing while being transported.The wreckage remains are still missing.The auction is set for next month.