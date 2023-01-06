Ryan, Val talk unique Christmas tree disposal, New Year's resolutions on 'Windy City Weekend'

Hosts also discussed Gabrielle Union saying it was OK for her to cheat on ex-husband NFL player Chris Howard

On this week's "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan talked about unique ways to dispose of your Christmas tree and New Year's resolutions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," Val and Ryan kick off the start of 2023.

They also talk about Gabrielle Union, who was on a recent podcast, saying, in her last marriage to NFL player Chris Howard, she was the breadwinner, so it was OK for her to cheat.

Yes, you can eat your Christmas Tree.

After a long Christmas season, most people throw out their live Christmas tree. But one chef thinks there's a better way to dispose of it, by eating the entire tree!

Here are the top 10 New Year's resolutions of 2023. The start of the new year always means people are making resolutions (if they can stick to them)! We take a look at the top 10 resolutions people are making.

Heavenly Sojourn

Cold, pain and fear: That's what Humberto Casas felt when his chest started hurting during a bike ride last winter.

The only thing he could do as he waited for the ambulance was to pray.

"When I started praying, all this fear and the cold and the pain in my arms, it went away and I experienced peace," he said.

He was rushed to St. Catherine's Hospital in Wisconsin where cardiologist Dr. Michael Rosenberg met him for the first time on the operating table.

Casas asked Dr. Rosenberg, "Is this a death or life situation?"

The doctor looked at him and answered, "Yes, yes it is."

Casas felt at that point his life was ending. Dr. Rosenberg confirmed that he had the 'Widow Maker legion." He suffered two cardiac arrests; his heart stopped.

What happened next was Casas' incredible experience of dying and entering "paradise, the path that leads you to heaven."

Casas also remembers the unimaginable feeling of peace, rest and relief that washed over him, "like the feeling you get after a long, long day of work, but 1,000 times more wonderful."

"It's a beautiful feeling," he said. "Your soul just lets go, your soul keeps following the light, the light of God. This is where you feel life starts."

While Casas was on his heavenly sojourn, he remembers looking down and seeing his children on the couch.

His wife then talks about how, after his recovery, he told the story to his children, and they started crying and said, "Dad, that's where we were sitting the whole time -- praying."

Casas emphatically discounts the idea some may have that he was only dreaming or hallucinating because he says the experience "is engraved in my soul." Dr. Rosenberg confirms that other patients have described to him their near-death experience.

Casas has a joyful and hopeful message for all those mourning the death of a loved one: "They don't need to worry, they'll be in a very good place. God is there."

Spend or Save

'A Man Called Otto" - SPEND

Tom Hanks stars in "A Man Called Otto", as a grump widower whose life is turned upside down when he befriends a lively young couple who move in next door.

'M3GAN' - SPEND

"M3GAN" is a sci-fi horror about a life-size robotic doll who takes her job as a little girl's caretaker a little too far.

'The Old Way' - SAVE

Nicolas Cage stars in his first Western movie, "The Old Way," as a retired gunslinger whose violent past begins to catch up with him.

'Living' - SPEND

"Living" is about a stuffy office manager in London, who is given six months to live. So, he moves to the coast to truly "live" for as much of that life as he can.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions

This season wasn't particularly good for the Bears, or Ryan's Bear-ly Accurate Predictions.

With their final game coming up, Ryan is hoping a little dash of "magic" will give the Bear's one last win.