New Year's babies born at Chicago-area hospitals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hospitals across the Chicago area welcomed the very first babies of 2021 on New Year's Day.One of the very first babies of the new year was Maverick, born to Crete residents Kratia and Marlon Franco at 12:01 a.m. Friday at Advocate Christ Medical Center. Maverick weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches in length. He's now one of seven siblings.Baby Boy Canniff, whose name has not yet been decided, was born at 12:05 a.m. at Advocate Condell Medical Center to Bridget and John Canniff. They're "excited to be starting the New Year off with a bundle of joy!" He weighs 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is 18 inches long. He has two siblings in Grayslake.Madelyn Jessica was born at 12:41 a.m. at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital to Michael and Nicole Woltcheck of Chicago. She weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.Baby Girl Gonzalez was born at 1:04 a.m. to Angelica Gonzalez and Andrew Spence at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She weighs 3 pounds, 3 ounces and is from Mundelein.Javien was born at 1:08 a.m. to Joseline Cuevas and Jean Rivera at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. He is 6 pounds, 11 ounces and has three siblings in Chicago.