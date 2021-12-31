New Year's Eve Chicago: Despite COVID-19 surge, some bars, restaurants plan to make best of NYE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For a second year, New Year's Eve is a bit different, as cases of COVID surge.But some bars and restaurants are still prepared to make the most of it.It's one of the newest restaurants in River North: Bar Goa brings a unique cuisine never before seen in Chicago, its owner said."A little known fact about Goa is that while the rest of India was ruled by the British, Goa was being ruled by the Portuguese," said Manish Mallick, the restaurant's owner.So the cuisine is very flavorful, blending spices from India and flavors from Portugal.For New Year's Eve, Mallick is hoping those that want something a little more intimate, with good food and a lot of flavor, will choose his latest spot."As you can see, it's a small space; we want to keep it that way," Mallick said. "We don't want to pack it to capacity. We want to keep it as safe as possible for our guests; we want them to enjoy food, cocktails and music!"There will still be a celebration after 9 p.m. Two different DJs will help ring in the new year."The first one is Sadanu from 9 to 11 she plays, more on the Latin side. Then DJ Virgil plays Bollywood tunes," Mallick said.Other events across the city include the return of a Chicago tradition, with a 1.5-mile-long fireworks show, extending from the Orleans Street Bridge all the way to the lake.Fireworks will be launched from five bridges and two river launch points Friday night.