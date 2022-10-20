Bicyclist seriously injured in Niles hit-and-run crash: police

Police described vehicle involved in Niles crash as white sedan

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in the north suburbs, police said.

The male bicyclist was in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Dempster Street in Niles sometime before 9 p.m. when a vehicle hit him, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved did not stop, and is described as a white sedan.

Northbound Milwaukee and westbound Dempster were closed, while police investigated.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.