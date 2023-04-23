Niles shooting: Man shot, killed in Miraj nightclub parking lot

NILES, ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a nightclub in north suburban Niles Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a responded at about 1:03 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the parking lot of the Miraj nightclub at 8801 Milwaukee Avenue.

Police found a 22-year-old man from Niles wounded in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

One suspect, a 25-year-old man from Northbrook, was taken into custody, police said.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is not a threat to the community.