Norfolk Southern train derails in Pittsburgh 2 months after East Palestine derailment

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- It's happened again. Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed, this time in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Authorities said Saturday's derailment was in the west end of the city.

Five cars jumped the tracks, although the cars were empty.

ALSO SEE: CDC team gets sick investigating health impacts of Ohio train derailment; DOJ sues Norfolk Southern

No one was hurt and no hazardous material leaked.

Satuday's incident comes about two months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine Ohio, about 50 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.

That derailment leaked hazardous chemicals and triggered an investigation of Norfolk Southern's safety practices.