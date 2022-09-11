Oklahoma bookstore challenges state book ban, sells merchandise with QR codes linking to open copies

A bookstore in Oklahoma is challenging the state's book bans using free merchandise and a QR code.

NORMAN, Okla. (WLS) -- A bookstore owner in Oklahoma is taking a stand by challenging a state ban on some books.

Green Feather Book Company has been open for less than a month in Norman, Oklahoma.

The owner, Heather Hall, wants all books to be accessible to students.

Hall is putting QR codes on special merchandise so kids can still access books that have been banned from local classrooms.

Hall said part of her mission is personal.

"I have kids in Norman public schools. I have a 12 year old who is LGBTQ+, and they need to be able to see themselves," Hall said. "All kids need to be able to see themselves in the books that they're reading. That's part of the beauty of books is that you get to relate."

Some parents have said it's inappropriate.

Hall hopes to encourage more conversations between parents and kids.

"I'm hoping that it will help inspire someone in an administrative position to stand up," Hall said.