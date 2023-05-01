Norridge police investigating backyard attack that critically injured 80-year-old man

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Norridge police said an 80-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by a group of three men in his daughter's backyard.

Police said last week they received a call in the early afternoon to the 4800-block of North Chester for a battery and possible home invasion. When officers arrived, they found Najdat Bittar in the backyard.

Police said he was attacked by a group of three masked men in the backyard of the home, which belongs to Bittar's daughter. Police said the group never made it into the home.

The entire attack was caught on camera.

Police saidthey have a person of interest that they are looking for, though they did not release a name.

Along with the video Bittar's family provided, police area also reviewing other video from the area.

Bittar remains hospitalized in critical condition.