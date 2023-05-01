WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Norridge police investigating backyard attack that critically injured 80-year-old man

By WLS logo
Monday, May 1, 2023 9:40PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Norridge police said an 80-year-old man is in critical condition after being attacked by a group of three men in his daughter's backyard.

Police said last week they received a call in the early afternoon to the 4800-block of North Chester for a battery and possible home invasion. When officers arrived, they found Najdat Bittar in the backyard.

Police said he was attacked by a group of three masked men in the backyard of the home, which belongs to Bittar's daughter. Police said the group never made it into the home.

The entire attack was caught on camera.

Police saidthey have a person of interest that they are looking for, though they did not release a name.

Along with the video Bittar's family provided, police area also reviewing other video from the area.

Bittar remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW