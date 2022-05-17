NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- An 18-year-old North Chicago man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy over the weekend in the north suburbs.
Amireon C. Williams was charged with first-degree murder, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said in a news release Monday.
He's accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Lavon'ta Brown of North Chicago on Saturday, police said.
North Chicago police officers were dispatched at 5:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the 1000-block of Jackson Street in North Chicago, where they found a critically injured 14-year-old boy.
He was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the emergency room, the coroner's office said.
Preliminary autopsy results indicated that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
SEE MORE: North Chicago shooting: Suspects crash vehicle in Home Depot lot after boy, 14, killed, police say
Brown was at the Citgo station on Jackson Street when he engaged with several people in a vehicle in the Citgo parking lot, preliminary investigation showed. He exchanged gunfire with an occupant, and the vehicle drove away.
Waukegan police officers located the suspect vehicle, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said. A short time later, the vehicle crashed in the parking lot of a Waukegan Home Depot. The vehicle's occupants fled from officers, and three suspects were taken into custody inside the store.
Police said Tuesday Brown was targeted, and the incident appeared to be gang-related.
Williams is due in court Tuesday morning.
Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the North Chicago Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Man, 18, charged in deadly shooting in North Chicago; teen boy targeted, police say
Suspects crashed car in Waukegan Home Depot parking lot, police say
TEEN KILLED
TOP STORIES
Show More