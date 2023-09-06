The Evanston land use commission will weigh in on new Ryan Field plans, as the community remains split and the Northwestern football scandal looms.

Evanston land use commission to weigh in on new Ryan Field plans, community split on proposal

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- After two delays, the Evanston land use commission will weigh in Wednesday night on plans by Northwestern University to revamp Ryan Field.

The hearing is expected to be long and contentious. The school is proposing hosting additional summer concerts at the stadium, an issue that has divided residents and the Evanston City Council.

For most of the year, Ryan Field sits empty.

"Seven days out of the entire year is when the Ryan Stadium is used at full capacity," said Dave Davis, Northwestern University.

Davis said the school is proposing to rebuild and rezone the stadium for commercial use, allowing it to host up to six concerts a year at the venue.

"We think that's a modest ask for a project that can bring in up to $1 billion in economic impact over 10 years," he said.

The school said it's participated in more than 100 public meetings since the venue change was proposed two years ago. But there has been strong pushback from some community groups, who say adding concerts would negatively their neighborhoods.

"Their concerns have largely gone unanswered, whether the potential environmental impact that the stadium and subsequent commercial zoning would have on their homes," said Sebastian Nalls, Community Alliance for Better Government.

Nalls said his organization wants Northwestern to agree to a community benefits agreement.

"We're at the point where we want to see commitments to affordable housing," he said.

Some Northwestern faculty also voiced concerns over plans for the new stadium, saying they should be paused while former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch conducts her investigation into the hazing allegations that rocked the school's athletics department.

"We think we should separate the two, the hazing incident from the future of the Ryan Field stadium, and again our full attention is. On the will being health and safety of our students," Davis said.

The land use commission is an advisory unit; the final decision on stadium plans comes from city council. Public comment is expected to be lengthy, with another possible hearing scheduled in the future.