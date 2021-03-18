diabetes

Northwestern University study finds eating early can reduce risk for type 2 diabetes

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eating before 8:30 a.m. in the morning can help lower risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a new study by Northwestern University.

Researchers found that people who started eating earlier in the day had lower blood sugar levels and less insulin resistance through the day.

Previous studies suggested that eating over a shorter period daily is better. Now, eating earlier appears to also be beneficial, according to Northwestern University's new study.
