Oak Brook home ransacked by burglars while teen girl hides inside; 1 in custody held on $1.5M bond

Burglars ransacked a home in Oak Brook over the weekend, taking valuables while a teenage girl was still at home.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Neighbors of an Oak Brook home targeted for a home invasion Friday said it's one of several houses in the neighborhood hit by burglars in the last few months.

But on Friday, when the robbers broke in through the home's back door, a teenage girl was inside and hiding as they ransacked the place and stole valuables.

"It was a scary situation for a 16 year old girl to be home and have that home violated. A scary situation," said Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Stockis.

A neighbor called police, who arrived quickly. They gave chase as the suspects fled into nearby woods. They were able to take 21-year-old Anibal Miller-Valencia into custody, and said two other suspects remain at large.

Village Trustee Larry Herman, who lives nearby, called for help after seeing the shattered glass in the rear entrance.

"I observed the suspect leave the house and was able to send police in the direction he ran away," Herman said.

Herman said thieves broke into his home several months ago as well.

Authorities said Miller-Valencia is allegedly the getaway driver. The state's attorney said he arrived in Miami from Chile earlier this month. Police suspect he may be part of an international crime ring.

Miller-Valencia appeared in court Monday morning where a judge ordered him held on $1.5 million bond.

"When somebody breaks into someone's house at 6pm and there's a teenaged victim home alone, it's a frightening event for the community as well," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.