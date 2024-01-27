WATCH LIVE

DUI driver arrested after crashing car into Oak Lawn house, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, January 27, 2024 7:45PM
OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly blew a stop sign and crashed into a home in the south suburbs while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened just after midnight in the 5000 block of 99th Street in Oak Lawn, police said.

The car caused significant damage to the house and hit a couch inside the home, upon which a female resident was sleeping.

The driver and the resident of the home were both treated for minor injuries, police said.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Roberto Rios of Oak Lawn, was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.

Rios has a BAC level more than twice the legal limit, police said.

He is due in court Feb. 28.

No further information was immediately available.

