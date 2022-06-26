Quick Tip

Online auction scams: Tips to avoid being swindled on bids for big-ticket items

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Online auction scams: Tips to avoid being swindled on bids for big-ticket items

You may see new popular ads for websites auctioning big-ticket items, like cars or boats, but the Better Business Bureau says you could win the bid for a price that seems almost too good to be true.

The BBB says people are paying the so-called auctioneer and they never get the product, plus the website now has all of your personal information.

Here are some tips for consumers to avoid being swindled on bids for big-ticket items:


  • Research auctions and auctioneers before participating: Look for previous reviews, up-to-date contact information and make sure they have the appropriate licensing.

  • Ask if you can trust the website, company, or auctioneer before you give any personal information.


  • Know the terms and conditions: Winning an auction may not be as simple as paying the price you offered. Research whether there are entry fees, winning bidder fees, taxes, or shipping costs.

  • Don't give in to bidder's excitement: Scammers will be counting on you to get wrapped up in the excitement and could even lead you into a fake bidding war to get more money out of you.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    quick tipauctioni teamscam
    Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QUICK TIP
    Illinoisans lost $20M to catfishing scams; how to avoid them
    Beware of fake texts offering free gifts: BBB
    How to protect yourself from fake streaming pop-ups
    Save money, avoid landscaping this summer: BBB
    TOP STORIES
    3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech facility; Fernwood man charged: police
    Thousands gather at Trump rally in Mendon to see the former president
    Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
    Teen arrested after high-speed chase, threatens to kill cops: police
    Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch: VIDEO
    Hearing set for teen accused of killing, sexually assaulting girl, 10
    Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
    Show More
    DePaul University program aims to develop more lawyers of color
    15 shot, baby among 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
    Abortion rights supporters gather in Chicago for 2nd day after ruling
    Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy Sunday
    Girl, 4, dies of 'multiple injuries' from child abuse in Chatham
    More TOP STORIES News