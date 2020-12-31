online dating

Online dating during coronavirus: Tips for those looking for love in the new year

Bela Ghandi of the Smart Dating Academy joined ABC7 to talk about online dating tips
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday is the busiest online dating day of the year.

And dating is still happening in Chicago, even if many of the meet-ups are virtual.

Bela Ghandi, with the Smart Dating Academy, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about it.

RELATED: Social distance dating helps singles connect amid stay-at-home orders

She said 48% of adults are single, and many are making resolutions for the new year.

Online dating numbers have been high all year, she said.

RELATED: Could you meet your soulmate on Zoom?

Looking for love in the age of COVID-19 is complicated. This dating show wants to help!



To up your online dating game, make sure you have great photos and make a good first impression in your messages.

You can learn more about online dating with the Smart Dating Academy or by following Ghandi on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopdatingonline datingcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE DATING
Virtual speed dating event coming soon
Social distance dating helps single connect during pandemic
Updating livestream dating show gives people a chance to meet someone in the age of coronavirus
couples aren't let coronavirus ruin weddings or wedding planning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
IL reports 8,009 COVID-19 cases, 133 coronavirus deaths
Michael Richardson, member of '85 Bears, reportedly charged in Ariz. murder
Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady announces resignation
Chicago urges residents to celebrate New Year's Eve safely
Indiana AG says no charges recommended in fetal remains case
Show More
Another winter storm expected Friday
TSA screens more than 1 million passengers for 5th straight day
CPS promises changes to 30 schools named after slaveholders
Fr. Pfleger, Rev. Jackson to hold silent march protesting Chicago violence
Chris Harrison gives inside scoop on 'Bachelor' Matt James
More TOP STORIES News