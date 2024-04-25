Tinder's new safety feature lets you share date plans

It will allow users to share details about their date with friends and family members through a link.

The popular dating app has announced it is launching a new feature called "Share my Date."

Online dating app Tinder is swiping right when it comes to dating safety.

The information will include the date, time and location of the meeting, as well as the match's picture.

Users will also be able to edit the information in case there is a last-minute change.

The feature will be rolled out to the US and over a dozen other countries in the coming months.